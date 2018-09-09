Angels' Andrew Heaney: Starting for Ohtani on normal rest
Heaney will start Sunday's game against the White Sox, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
It wasn't expected Heaney would get a second turn through the rotation this week after lasting six innings and taking a loss Tuesday against the Rangers, but he'll return to the hill Sunday after the previously scheduled starter, Shohei Ohtani, was recommended to undergo Tommy John surgery. It's unclear if Ohtani plans to heed that advice, but with the Japanese phenom not set to pitch again this season, the Angels will likely roll with a five-man rotation rather than the six-man staff that was needed to give the rookie his desired six days' rest between starts. While he'll draw a favorable matchup versus a strikeout-prone White Sox squad, Heaney hasn't been overly reliable since the All-Star break, turning in a 4.85 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 7.6 K/9 over his nine second-half starts.
More News
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Allows four runs in loss to Rangers•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Grabs win with six shutout innings•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Falls to 7-8•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Knocked around in no-decision•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Pitches well in no-decision•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Picks up win despite poor outing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...