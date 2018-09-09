Heaney will start Sunday's game against the White Sox, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

It wasn't expected Heaney would get a second turn through the rotation this week after lasting six innings and taking a loss Tuesday against the Rangers, but he'll return to the hill Sunday after the previously scheduled starter, Shohei Ohtani, was recommended to undergo Tommy John surgery. It's unclear if Ohtani plans to heed that advice, but with the Japanese phenom not set to pitch again this season, the Angels will likely roll with a five-man rotation rather than the six-man staff that was needed to give the rookie his desired six days' rest between starts. While he'll draw a favorable matchup versus a strikeout-prone White Sox squad, Heaney hasn't been overly reliable since the All-Star break, turning in a 4.85 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 7.6 K/9 over his nine second-half starts.

