Heaney (elbow) is starting Friday's spring game against the White Sox, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Heaney's successful bullpen session earlier this week cleared his return to game action from the left elbow inflammation. The elbow issue pushed back the 27-year-old's pitching schedule a few days, but barring any setbacks shouldn't impact is availability for Opening Day.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • jordan-hicks.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Looking for big impact in the middle rounds of your draft? Scott White says these players are...

  • madison-bumgarner.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...

  • luke-voit.jpg

    Sleepers 2.0

    How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...