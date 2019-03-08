Angels' Andrew Heaney: Starting Friday
Heaney (elbow) is starting Friday's spring game against the White Sox, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Heaney's successful bullpen session earlier this week cleared his return to game action from the left elbow inflammation. The elbow issue pushed back the 27-year-old's pitching schedule a few days, but barring any setbacks shouldn't impact is availability for Opening Day.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breakouts 2.0
Looking for big impact in the middle rounds of your draft? Scott White says these players are...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...
-
Spring Notes: Are Knebel, Stripling in?
Is Corey Knebel the Brewers closer by default? Is Brad Peacock back in the rotation conversation?...
-
Top 30 spring position battles
Will Garrett Hampson seize the starting second base job for the Rockies? Where's Nick Senzel's...
-
20 late round SP sleepers
If investing in non-aces isn't worth the risk, where should you get your pitchers? Chris Towers...