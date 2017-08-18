Angels' Andrew Heaney: Starting Friday's outing
Heaney (elbow) was activated from the DL and is starting Friday's game against the Orioles, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
A corresponding move has yet to be announced, but Heaney will take the mound in the show for the first time since 2016. Before undergoing Tommy John surgery, Heaney had shown potential to become a solid starter. During the 2015 season, he started 18 games and owned an ERA and WHIP of 3.49 and 1.20, respectively.
