Angels' Andrew Heaney: Starting Game 2 of DH
Heaney will start Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Jaime Barria is slated to start Game 1 of the twin bill, with Heaney getting the ball for Game 2. The southpaw has been solid in a pair of starts since returning from the injured list earlier in the month, posting a 3.38 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 10:1 K:BB in 10.2 innings.
