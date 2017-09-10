Angels' Andrew Heaney: Status for upcoming start uncertain
Manager Mike Scioscia reported Sunday that the Angels have not ruled out the possibility of Heaney (shoulder) making his upcoming Friday start against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Heaney exited his Sept. 9 start early due to left shoulder tightness, putting himself at risk of missing his upcoming scheduled start. The Angels still have not made a definitive decision with regards to his Friday start, but the team has tossed around the idea of giving Heaney an extra day of rest and moving his start to Saturday. The lefty's status remains a bit unclear at the moment, but an official decision will likely be made following his MRI on Monday.
