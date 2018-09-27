Angels' Andrew Heaney: Strikes out 10
Heaney tossed seven innings of two-run ball while giving up seven hits and two walks while racking up 10 strikeouts in a no-decision against Texas on Wednesday.
Heaney rebounded in fine fashion from his rough start against the Astros last time out (six runs over three innings). It was the 27-year-old's fifth outing in which he went at least seven frames while recording double-digit strikeouts. The southpaw did surrender a pair of round-trippers for the third consecutive start, bumping his rate up to 1.4 HR/9 on the year. Outside of a pedestrian homer rate, Heaney's other averages (4.15 ERA, 9.0 K/9 and 2.2 BB/9) have been solid through 180 healthy innings this season.
More News
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Allows six runs in loss•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Allows two runs•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Fans 12 in seven scoreless frames•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Starting for Ohtani on normal rest•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Allows four runs in loss to Rangers•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Grabs win with six shutout innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....