Heaney tossed seven innings of two-run ball while giving up seven hits and two walks while racking up 10 strikeouts in a no-decision against Texas on Wednesday.

Heaney rebounded in fine fashion from his rough start against the Astros last time out (six runs over three innings). It was the 27-year-old's fifth outing in which he went at least seven frames while recording double-digit strikeouts. The southpaw did surrender a pair of round-trippers for the third consecutive start, bumping his rate up to 1.4 HR/9 on the year. Outside of a pedestrian homer rate, Heaney's other averages (4.15 ERA, 9.0 K/9 and 2.2 BB/9) have been solid through 180 healthy innings this season.