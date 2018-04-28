Heaney got a no-decision in the Angels' 4-3 loss to the Yankees on Friday, giving up two runs (one earned) on five hits with nine strikeouts and one walk over five innings.

Heaney bounced back nicely after getting blown up by the Giants for seven earned runs in his last start. His 7.53 and 1.53 WHIP are still ugly thanks to that blowup but he's got solid a 22:4 K:BB through 14.2 innings, so that should at least give some hope that he's capable of evening those ratios out more as he logs more innings.