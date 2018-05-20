Angels' Andrew Heaney: Strikes out seven
Heaney (2-3) allowed four runs (none earned) on three hits and five walks while striking out seven to take the loss Saturday against the Rays.
Heaney allowed a grand slam in the second inning to Daniel Roberston, with two baserunners reaching base on free passes and the third on an error. While he settled in after, he remained uncharacteristically wild and was forced to rely on his ability to strike out batters to work out of jams. He has a 10.5 K/9 in 40.1 innings pitched this season and has paired it with a 57.1% groundball rate. That combination goes a long way in explaining his strong start to the season.
