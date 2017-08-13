Heaney (elbow) tossed seven innings of one-run ball in Saturday's rehab start with Triple-A Salt Lake and his next start may come in the majors, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The 26-year-old has posted a 2.60 ERA over 27.2 innings during his six-appearance rehab stint, so he appears ready to rejoin the Angels' rotation after undergoing Tommy John surgery just over a year ago. It is an impressive feat that Heaney is slated to make a return after the Angels announced that he would not pitch in 2017, but they also probably didn't envision their club to be contending for a playoff spot this deep into the season either. The southpaw's largest sample size was when he posted a 3.49 ERA and modest 2.8 K/BB ratio over 105.2 innings in 2015, numbers that would translate to a middle-to-back end of the rotation starter depending on the size of a fantasy league. Anything Heaney shows us this year will likely have more value as a barometer to value him next season, but there is certainly some value to be had down the stretch if he can continue the success he has experienced during his rehab stint.