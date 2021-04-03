Heaney (0-1) gave up seven earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four over three innings Friday against the White Sox. He took the loss.

Heaney was superb through the first two innings, touching 95 mph with his fastball after averaging 91.5 mph with his heater in 2020. He struck out three in the first two scoreless frames, but then the White Sox got going and tagged him for four in the third and three in the fourth, leading to Heaney getting pulled in the fourth without recording an out that inning. He should start next weekend in Dunedin against the Blue Jays.