Heaney took a no-decision during Friday's loss to the Dodgers, surrendering five runs on eight hits and a pair of walks while striking out three across four innings.

Heaney was largely hurt by the long ball against a volatile Dodgers lineup, giving up a pair of home runs to Justin Turner and another blast to A.J. Pollock. It was a tough outing for the 29-year-old southpaw, who had compiled a 2.70 ERA over his last five starts coming into Friday's game. Heaney closes out the regular season campaign with a 4-4 record, 4.46 ERA and 1.23 WHIP.