Heaney allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and three walks in Tuesday's spring game against Oakland.

Heaney's 2019 spring debut was one to forget as it took only two batters before needing a mound visit. The 27-year-old re-signed with the Angels on a one-year deal after setting career highs with 30 starts and 180 innings last season.

