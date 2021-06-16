Heaney (4-4) took the loss against Oakland on Tuesday, pitching five innings and allowing three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out six.

The left-hander entered the contest riding a three-start win streak, and though he wasn't abysmal against the Athletics, he was outdueled by opposing starter Frankie Montas to end up with the loss. Heaney did extend his streak of pitching at least five innings and allowing three or fewer runs to four games, and he didn't allow any long balls for the third straight contest. He owns a 4.45 ERA on the season and is tentatively scheduled to face San Francisco at home Tuesday in his next start.