Angels' Andrew Heaney: Takes hill against Royals
Heaney (elbow) will be activated from the 10-day disabled list and pitch against Kansas City on Friday, 610 Sports Radio - Kansas City reports.
Heaney will make his 2018 debut in the majors after pitching six inning for High-A Inland Empire on Friday and tossing a bullpen session earlier this week. He will go up against a struggling Royals club that has scored a major-league worst 32 runs and is hitting just .226 collectively.
