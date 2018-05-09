Heaney (1-2) took the loss Tuesday, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five over six innings against the Rockies.

Despite the loss, it was Heaney's second straight quality start and third straight outing allowing two or fewer runs. The lefty's ERA sits at an inflated 4.78, but he's posting strong strikeout numbers (9.9 K/9). He's still less than two years removed from Tommy John surgery and continues to be managed somewhat carefully. As a result, Heaney may not provide much in the way of length, with the six innings matching a season-high and was lifted after 86 pitches -- tied for his second highest total this season.