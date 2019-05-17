Angels' Andrew Heaney: Taking rehab to Triple-A
Heaney (elbow) will make his next rehab start at Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Heaney hurled four innings in his last rehab outing in an extended spring game and checked out OK, so he'll head to Triple-A. He's slated to make two starts for the Bees before being activated from the injured list.
