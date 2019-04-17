Heaney (elbow) advanced to playing catch from 110 feet Tuesday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Heaney received a cortisone injection at the start of April and resumed throwing a week ago, so he's still building up his arm strength. The 27-year-old is expected to begin working off a mound within 10-to-12 days, which would be a significant step towards his return.

