Angels' Andrew Heaney: Throwing from flat ground
Heaney (elbow) is scheduled to throw from flat ground Monday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Heaney is currently dealing with left elbow inflammation, though the injury is thought to be minor. The southpaw reported feeling good after playing long toss Sunday, and if everything goes off without a hitch during Monday's flat ground session, he could be cleared to resume mound work.
