Manager Mike Scioscia said Heaney (elbow) will throw 70-75 pitches in a minor-league game Sunday, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Heaney remains on schedule as he continues to work his way back from elbow inflammation that sidelined him towards the end of camp. If everything goes off without a hitch Sunday, Heaney could make one more rehab appearance before potentially rejoining the Angels on April 11, when the team first needs a sixth starter in their rotation.