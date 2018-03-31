Angels' Andrew Heaney: Throwing minor-league game Sunday
Manager Mike Scioscia said Heaney (elbow) will throw 70-75 pitches in a minor-league game Sunday, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Heaney remains on schedule as he continues to work his way back from elbow inflammation that sidelined him towards the end of camp. If everything goes off without a hitch Sunday, Heaney could make one more rehab appearance before potentially rejoining the Angels on April 11, when the team first needs a sixth starter in their rotation.
More News
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...