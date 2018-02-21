Angels' Andrew Heaney: Throws live batting practice
Heaney (shoulder) is throwing live batting practice, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Heaney had a minor shoulder injury to end the 2017 season but was expected to be healthy entering spring training. It looks like he's good to go and can safely be expected to be a member of the Angels' rotation this season. The 26-year-old lefty struggled to a 7.06 ERA in 21.2 innings after recovering from Tommy John surgery last season, so expectations should be low, but with good health he has a chance of bouncing back to somewhere close to his 2015 form, when he put up a 3.49 ERA (with a 4.41 xFIP) over 105.2 innings.
