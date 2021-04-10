Heaney (1-1) earned the win Friday versus the Blue Jays, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out nine over six scoreless innings.
Heaney had a tough season debut against the White Sox -- giving up seven runs in three innings -- but he rebounded with a much better second start of the year. The southpaw allowed only three runs to get past first base, and none of them scored. He's posted a 13:4 K:BB across nine innings this season. Heaney is expected to face the Twins next Friday. He could instead see the Royals earlier in the week, depending on the status of Shohei Ohtani (finger).
