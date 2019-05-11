Heaney (elbow) is expected to begin a rehab assignment soon which should last for three starts, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Heaney has been battling an elbow issue since early March. He threw three innings in an extended spring game Friday and will pitch for a minor-league affiliate next week. Assuming his rehab stint does indeed last three starts, he's tracking for a return to Los Angeles in late May.

