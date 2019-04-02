Heaney (elbow) will undergo a cortisone injection in his left elbow and is expected to begin throwing in 7-to-10 days.

Heaney was shut down from throwing Thursday after suffering a setback, and it's since been determined that an injection is necessary. While a timetable for his return remains a bit murky, it's good news that he'll be cleared to resume his throwing program within the next week or so.