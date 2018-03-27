Heaney (elbow) will throw off a mound Tuesday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Despite the inflammation, Heaney is confident he will be able to make his first scheduled start of the season April 11, when the Angels will first need a sixth starter. If all goes well Tuesday, expect him to be able to make his debut as planned, even if he opens the season on the 10-day disabled list.

