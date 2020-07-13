Heaney completed five innings in an intrasquad game Sunday, allowing four runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out five. He threw 82 pitches.

Heaney was relatively solid in his second intrasquad start of summer camp. The most important takeaway from his performance is his inning and pitch count, both of which increased over his previous appearance. Heaney is slated to start one more intrasquad game before taking the mound for the Angels on Opening Day.