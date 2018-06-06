Heaney (3-4) threw a complete-game shutout Tuesday against the Royals, issuing one hit and one walk while striking out four.

Heaney was fantastic in Tuesday's outing, allowing just three batters to reach base by way of a single, a walk and a hit-by-pitch. The lefty went the distance on 116 pitches (81 for strikes), lowing his ERA to 3.12 in the process. Heaney is limiting opponents to a .218 batting average, and sports a 58:19 K:BB in 60.2 innings. His next start will be a matchup with the Mariners in Seattle.