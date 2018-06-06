Angels' Andrew Heaney: Tosses one-hit shutout Tuesday
Heaney (3-4) threw a complete-game shutout Tuesday against the Royals, issuing one hit and one walk while striking out four.
Heaney was fantastic in Tuesday's outing, allowing just three batters to reach base by way of a single, a walk and a hit-by-pitch. The lefty went the distance on 116 pitches (81 for strikes), lowing his ERA to 3.12 in the process. Heaney is limiting opponents to a .218 batting average, and sports a 58:19 K:BB in 60.2 innings. His next start will be a matchup with the Mariners in Seattle.
More News
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: First-inning struggles lead to loss•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Holds Yankees to one run in no-decision•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Strikes out seven•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Picks up second win Monday•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Takes loss in quality start•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Snags first win against Orioles•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
Rest-of-season expectations for rookies
Heath Cummings looks at the top five rookie pitchers in Roto so far and what we should expect...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...