Heaney hurled five scoreless innings in a Cactus League contest versus Milwaukee on Thursday, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out eight.

Heaney got through 4.1 frames before the Brewers notched their first hit, and the single was quickly wiped out by an inning-ending double play. The southpaw had his full arsenal working in the contest, racking up eight strikeouts and 18 swinging strikes, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times. Heaney entered the contest with only two strikeouts across 4.2 innings, though his last outing came in a B game that did not count toward his spring stats. The 29-year-old is slated to fill a role in the middle of the Angels' six-man rotation this season.