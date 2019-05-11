Heaney (elbow) threw 44 pitches across three innings without issue in an extended spring training game Friday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

This is excellent news for Heaney, who continues to progress at a nice pace. He's been battling an elbow injury since the beginning of March but will aim to put together back-to-back sessions without issue in the near the future. The team has yet to release details on when his next outing will take place.