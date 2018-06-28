Angels' Andrew Heaney: Touched up for six runs Wednesday
Heaney allowed six runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out four over 3.1 innings in Wednesday's loss to the Red Sox. He did not factor into the decision.
Heaney was ultimately bailed out of the loss after the Angels erased a 6-0 deficit, but it was still an ugly outing despite the no-decision. The lefty allowed three home runs -- the second time that's happened in four starts -- and failed to make it out of the fourth inning for the second time all year. He's still sporting a solid 3.95 ERA on the year, but he's been struggling of late, working to a 6.33 ERA with seven homers allowed in 21.1 innings over his last four starts. He'll look to right the ship Tuesday in Seattle.
