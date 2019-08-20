Angels' Andrew Heaney: Whiffs career-high 14 in victory
Heaney (3-3) earned the win Tuesday after holding the Rangers to one run on four hits while striking out 14 over eight innings in the first game of a doubleheader.
Making his third start since coming off the injured list, Heaney turned in an outstanding performance against the Rangers. Except for a sixth-inning Willie Calhoun solo homer, the southpaw was in control throughout, throwing 20 of 28 first-pitch strikes leading to 14 strikeouts over 108 pitches. Through 12 appearances, Heaney holds a 4.31 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 78:20X K:BB. The 28-year-old will look to continue his recent form in his next start, on the road in Houston on Sunday.
More News
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Start moved to Game 1 of twin bill•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Starting Game 2 of DH•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Posts quality start in win•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Pitches well in return•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Officially activated•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Expected to start Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start