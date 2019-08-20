Heaney (3-3) earned the win Tuesday after holding the Rangers to one run on four hits while striking out 14 over eight innings in the first game of a doubleheader.

Making his third start since coming off the injured list, Heaney turned in an outstanding performance against the Rangers. Except for a sixth-inning Willie Calhoun solo homer, the southpaw was in control throughout, throwing 20 of 28 first-pitch strikes leading to 14 strikeouts over 108 pitches. Through 12 appearances, Heaney holds a 4.31 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 78:20X K:BB. The 28-year-old will look to continue his recent form in his next start, on the road in Houston on Sunday.