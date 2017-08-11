Heaney will make another rehab start for Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Heaney could potentially return to the majors next weekend in Baltimore, but there is no official word yet. The 26-year-old has made five rehab starts thus far between Triple-A Salt Lake and AZL rookie ball, with a 3.05 ERA and 1.21 WHIP over 20.2 innings, as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery in July 2016.