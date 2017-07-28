Heaney (elbow) will make a rehab start at Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday, Pedro Moura of The Los Angeles Times reports.

After undergoing Tommy John surgery a year ago, Heaney continues to make progress during his rehab, working his way up from the AZL Rookie League team to Triple-A Salt Lake within the past few weeks. During three appearance in the rookie league, Heaney has allowed just two earned runs while striking out 15 in nine innings of action. The left-hander is expected to throw five or six innings during Monday's outing, and could wind up making a couple more starts at the Triple-A level while building his arm back up to its past form.