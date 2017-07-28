Angels' Andrew Heaney: Will start in Triple-A on Monday
Heaney (elbow) will make a rehab start at Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday, Pedro Moura of The Los Angeles Times reports.
After undergoing Tommy John surgery a year ago, Heaney continues to make progress during his rehab, working his way up from the AZL Rookie League team to Triple-A Salt Lake within the past few weeks. During three appearance in the rookie league, Heaney has allowed just two earned runs while striking out 15 in nine innings of action. The left-hander is expected to throw five or six innings during Monday's outing, and could wind up making a couple more starts at the Triple-A level while building his arm back up to its past form.
More News
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Will begin rehab assignment Thursday•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Ready to begin pitching in AZL games•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Hopes to return this season•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Moved to 60-day DL•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Placed on 10-day DL•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Will not pitch in 2017•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 18
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...