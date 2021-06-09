Heaney (4-3) allowed one earned run on six hits and two walks while striking out seven across 6.2 innings, earning the win over the Royals on Tuesday.

Heaney's only run allowed came on a Hanser Alberto double in the seventh inning. He threw 109 pitches in 6.2 innings, one pitch short of his season high. After having six starts in a row without earning a win, Heaney has been victorious in his last three outings. The 30-year-old's ERA is down to 4.37 and he has a 10.8 K/9 in 57.2 innings. He will have to wait until next week to make his next start due to the Angels running a six-man rotation.