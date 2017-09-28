Manager Mike Scioscia said Heaney (shoulder) won't make another start before the end of the season, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Heaney was going to start Thursday if the Angels were still in playoff contention, but that's no longer the case after Wednesday's loss to the White Sox, so Bud Norris will get the ball instead. Scioscia noted Heaney is healthy enough to make the start, but the team doesn't want to push it now that they're simply playing out the string.