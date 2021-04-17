Heaney allowed two runs on two hits and three walks over 5.1 innings in Friday's win over Minnesota. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.

Heaney was mostly untouched through five innings of work but got into a bit of trouble to start the sixth. He allowed the first two batters to reach base before striking out Jake Cave. He was then relieved by Aaron Slegers who allowed three runs to score, including two charged to Heaney. The 6-foot-2 lefty will carry a 5.65 ERA into next Thursday's start in Houston.