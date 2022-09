Velazquez was removed from Tuesday's game at Cleveland with an apparent injury, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Velazquez singled in his lone at-bat before being replaced by a pinch hitter during the fifth inning, as he appeared to suffer an injury while he fielded a groundball in the previous frame. David Fletcher, who was out of Tuesday's lineup for a third straight game due to a bruised hand, has entered the game at shortstop for the Halos.