Velazquez went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run and two stolen bases in a loss against the Royals on Saturday.

Since being recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday, Velazquez has accumulated three steals in three games while starting at shortstop in place of the injured Zach Neto (oblique). Velazquez was a perfect 7-for-7 in theft attempts in the minors before his promotion, and he swiped 17 bags in 18 attempts with the Angels last season, so it may be tempting for fantasy managers in need of steals to look his way. However, it's worth keeping in mind that he's a .192 career hitter with a 33.9 percent strikeout rate in the majors.