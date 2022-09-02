Velazquez isn't starting Friday against the Astros, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Velazquez has gone 0-for-9 with six strikeouts over his last four matchups and will be held out of the lineup for a second consecutive game. David Fletcher is starting at shortstop and leading off.
