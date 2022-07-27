Velazquez isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Royals, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Velazquez has gone 2-for-9 with an RBI, a walk and four strikeouts over four games since the All-Star break, and he'll be out of the lineup for a second consecutive matchup. Luis Rengifo is shifting to shortstop while Michael Stefanic starts at second base.

