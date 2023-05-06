Velazquez (undisclosed) was placed on the minor-league 7-day IL on Tuesday, per the Salt Lake Bees' official site.

The exact nature of Velazquez's injury hasn't been clarified, though the issue appears to have occurred on a swing he took in the fifth inning during a game April 28. Velazquez left that contest early and hasn't played since. The shortstop is slashing .182/.316/.348 with two homers, six RBI and five stolen bases over 82 plate appearances with Salt Lake this season.