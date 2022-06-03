Velazquez is not in Friday's lineup against the Phillies, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

He is hitting .200 with one home run and two steals over his last 60 at-bats. Manager Joe Maddon recently called Velazquez "the best shortstop in the American League," according to Greg Joyce of the New York Post. It's that strong defense that has earned Velazquez this much playing time this season. Tyler Wade will start at shortstop and hit ninth.