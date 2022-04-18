Velazquez went 1-for-2 with two walks, two runs, an RBI and a stolen base Sunday in an 8-3 victory versus the Rangers.

Velazquez and Tyler Wade were catalysts for Los Angeles from the bottom of the order, as the 8-9 hitters combined for three hits, three walks and three runs. Velazquez made his biggest impact in the sixth inning, when he singled to score Jo Adell, stole second and scored on Wade's single. Velazquez has reached base safely in four of his five games with the Angels but is hitting just .188. He's drawn four walks, however, for a .350 OBP.