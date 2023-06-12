Velazquez (undisclosed) began a rehab assignment with the Angels' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate last Wednesday and has gone 3-for-10 with a double, a triple, a walk, two RBI and two runs through three games.

Velazquez has been sidelined at Triple-A Salt Lake since late April due to an unspecified injury. The 28-year-old infielder spent nearly all of the 2022 campaign in the big leagues, but he was optioned to the minors in spring training coming off a season in which he slashed a dismal .196/.236/.304 with a 34.1 percent strikeout rate across 349 plate appearances with the Angels.