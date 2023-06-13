Velazquez was reinstated from the 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Velazquez will return to Triple-A Salt Lake after missing over a month of action while on the 7-day IL with an unspecified injury. The 28-year-old has struggled to a .182 average with two homers, six RBI, 11 runs scored and five stolen bases over 66 at-bats in 21 games with Salt Lake this season. With David Fletcher (personal) being placed on the bereavement list and Taylor Jones (undisclosed) heading to the 7-day IL on Tuesday, no additional transaction was required to open a spot for Velazquez on the Triple-A roster.