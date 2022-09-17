Velazquez (knee) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Saturday.
Velazquez's move to the 60-day IL is simply procedural, as the Angels announced this week that the shortstop will be shut down for the remainder of the season after suffering a torn right meniscus. He'll likely be ready for spring training in 2023, while Livan Soto was called up to provide additional depth in the Angels' infield.
