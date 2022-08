Velazquez is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays.

Interim manager Phil Nevin is clearing a spot in the lineup for Jose Rojas at third base Tuesday, so Velazquez will take a seat while Luis Rengifo handles the keystone and David Fletcher shifts to shortstop. Velazquez had manned shortstop for each of the past three contests, going 5-for-9 with a solo home run and a double.