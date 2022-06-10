Velazquez went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Thursday's 5-2 victory against Boston.
Velazquez struck out in three of his four plate appearances, but he made his one hit count when he swatted a three-run shot to right field in the sixth inning. That proved to be the difference as the Angels won 5-2 to snap a franchise-record 14-game losing streak. Velazquez entered the contest having gone 0-for-19 over his previous eight contests, and he's slashing a paltry .179/.231/.269 on the season.
