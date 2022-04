Velazquez is not in the lineup for Monday's game against Cleveland, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 27-year-old was promoted April 12 and has started the past 11 games at shortstop with David Fletcher (hip) on the injured list, but he'll take a seat for Monday's series opener. Velazquez has a .139/.238/.167 slash line with a double, two RBI, five runs and two stolen bases in 42 plate appearances. Tyler Wade will shift to shortstop while Matt Duffy starts at the keystone.