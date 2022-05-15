site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Andrew Wantz: Back in majors
RotoWire Staff
Wantz was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake prior to Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against Oakland.
He gave up two runs in three innings over three appearances earlier this season. Look for Wantz to pitch in low-leverage situations.
