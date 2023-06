Wantz was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.

Wantz has spent the past month in the minors and will rejoin the Halos after he posted a 4.22 ERA in nine outings for Salt Lake. The right-hander has a 3.32 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 20:8 K:BB across 21.2 frames in the majors this year.